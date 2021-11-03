The first local hockey tournament of the year took place over the weekend with Western Girls Hockey League (WGHL) Tier-2 teams flocking to the Sun Valley area for the league’s Northern Division first round-robin play.
The WGHL brought 14 female teams, with 14U, 16U and 19U squads making an appearance.
The Idaho Vipers—a select team of Idaho-based players—was the feature local team among all three divisions.
The 14U team took fourth place overall in the five-team bracket by taking home three points in four games.
In their first game, the 14U team beat the Washington Wild, 8-2, behind a hat trick from Cat Pontzer and goals from Evelyn Anderson, Willow Rohweder, Ava Lavigne, Heron Rohweder and Sydnee Cluff.
In their second game, the 14U Vipers lost to Sno-King, 5-1, with the lone goal from the Vipers coming from Grace Stewart. In the third game, the Vipers lost to Krivo, 8-0. Then in the fourth and final game, the 14U Vipers tied CDAHA, 2-2, with scores from Heron Rohweder and Willow Rohweder.
Sno-King from Washington took first with eight points total.
The 16U Vipers took second place in the five-team bracket with five points. Mountain Select won the bracket with seven points. In the opening game, the Vipers lost to Mountain Select, 4-3, with scores from Bryn Haugen, Avery Burrell and Addison Harris.
In their second game, the Vipers beat Oregon, 6-3, with scorers from Amanda Pouchnik (2), Amanda Dunn, Olivia Cooper and Harris. The Vipers then beat Arizona, 2-1, with two goals from Dunn. The Vipers went on to tie Sno-King in the final game of the weekend, 1-1, with the lone goal from Burrell.
In the 19U bracket, there were only four teams, and the 19U Vipers took third place in four games with two points. The lone win for the 19U girls was against the Washington Wild, 7-1, with scores from Elan Forde (3), Emma Cummings, Klara Renfro, Jada Crispen and Kaylee Lahrum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In