Boise-raised Luke Mylymok was the unlikely hero of the longest-ever NCAA Division I hockey tournament game that finished up in favor of the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs early Sunday morning in Fargo, N.D.
Mylymok, a son of former Sun Valley Suns and Idaho Steelheads star hockey player Jeremy Mylymok, scored the game-winning goal early in the fifth overtime lifting the Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory over top-seeded University of North Dakota, ending a marathon duel at Scheels Arena.
A freshman wing for the Bulldogs (16-10-2), Luke Mylymok grew up skating at Boise Ice World which was being managed by his father. He was a fourth-line forward for Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. Mylymok has played in 12 of UMD's 28 games this season. The winner was only his second college goal for UMD.
It was the longest NCAA game in the annals of the men’s or women’s hockey tourneys—142 minutes, 13 seconds including 60 minutes of regulation play, four 20-minute overtime stanzas and 2:13 of a fifth OT.
The game started at 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time and ended at 12:42 a.m.
"Watched every minute,” said Sun Valley Suns coach John Burke, adding that UMD supporters like Suns veterans Mike Curry and Max Tardy celebrated the victory at Whiskey Jacques in Ketchum. “What a game! A Boise kid saved the Bulldogs! A former Suns’ kid got the game-winning goal.”
UMD Bulldogs are the two-time defending NCAA tourney champions, having won in 2018 and 2019 before last year’s Division I men’s tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. North Dakota last won the title in 2016.
Mylymok’s game winner enabled the Bulldogs from Duluth to claim a fourth consecutive regional title and stretch the school’s NCAA tournament winning streak to nine games.
Sandelin’s squad, ranked No. 9 in the season-ending 2021 men’s poll behind nearly-unanimous No. 1 North Dakota (22-6-1), will seek the school’s fourth NCAA Frozen Four title since 2011 when this year’s tourney is held April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
UMD Bulldogs will play their Frozen Four semi-final game Thursday, April 8 against Hockey East champion University of Massachusetts (18-5-4), to be televised on ESPN2. UMass defeated Bemidji State 4-0 Saturday in the Bridgeport, Conn. regional final to earn its berth.
The Bulldogs are the first team to reach four national semi-finals in a row since North Dakota from 2005-08.
UMD has played an OT game in the last five NCAA tournaments. Saturday’s thrilling marathon was UMD’s sixth OT game, all wins, in the past five NCAA tournaments.
UMD’s victory exceeded the previous NCAA tournament longest-game standard by nearly a full 20-minute period. The previous record was 123 minutes, 53 seconds needed by St. Lawrence University to beat Boston University 3-2 in four overtimes on March 26, 2000—before Mylymok was born.
It wasn’t the longest game in NCAA Division I history including regular-season contests. That endurance honor, clocking in at 151 minutes, 42 seconds, was set six years ago on March 7, 2015 when UMass defeated Notre Dame 4-3.
Luke Mylymok, a 5-11, 183-pound wing, came out of Boise to play in the Saskatchewan AA and AAA junior hockey leagues from 2014-18 for the Notre Dame Hounds 15U and 18U squads. Before landing with UMD as a freshman forward last fall, he skated for the USHL Green Bay Gamblers from 2018-20.
His father, Jeremy Mylymok, skated five seasons mostly on defense for the Sun Valley Suns ending in 2012 and ranks in the top-80 of the Suns all-time scorers with 15 goals and 37 assists for 52 points.
Jeremy Mylymok, 49, from London, Ontario, Canada, a 6-0, 200-pound right shot, achieved most of his Idaho hockey fame patrolling the blue line for the Idaho Steelheads from 2000-06.
The All-Decade Steelheads defenseman captained the Boise-based minor league hockey team to the Kelly Cup championship title in 2004. He is among the Steelheads career leaders in assists (127), points (173), penalty minutes (894) and games (330). His No. 4 jersey was retired by the Steelheads in 2008.
Jeremy Mylymok started his hockey career in Saskatchewan for Notre Dame Hounds in 1990 before playing four seasons and 133 games for University of Alaska-Anchorage from 1992-96. He has served as head coach, player coordinator and Director of Hockey Operations for Notre Dame Hounds from 2013-21 while his son Luke was developing with the Canadian program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In