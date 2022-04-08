Idaho high schools are getting closer to seeing a shot clock in basketball. In the monthly Idaho High School Activities Association Board meeting, the board unanimously approved a first reading that would put a shot clock at the State Tournament. The ruling would be for both boys and girls basketball. Contrary to popular belief, the high school shot clock isn’t as mainstream as most people think. Only California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington have shot clocks currently. Idaho is one of many states that are pondering the change, while Ohio and Michigan won’t vote on a shot clock until 2023.

