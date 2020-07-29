On the second day of the State American Legion Area C “A” baseball tournament, the Wood River American Legion Wranglers 18U squad ran into a highly-motivated opponent Tuesday ending a busy day at Pocatello’s Halliwell Park.
Idaho Falls Tigers, fresh off their 5-2 win over favored Marsh Valley Eagles Monday, got hits from seven of nine players and capitalized on eight Wranglers errors for a 10-5 win over Wood River (11-3).
Seeded second from the East Division, Idaho Falls Tigers captured their second victory in as many nights over a top-seeded opponent. Marsh Valley was the No. 1 seed out of the Central Division, and Wood River Wranglers the No. 1 seed out of the West Division.
Only Idaho Falls Tigers and the Pocatello Razorbacks (34-7) remained unbeaten in the eight-team, double elimination tournament after Tuesday.
Those two teams will meet today, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. back at Halliwell Field. Pocatello advanced earlier Tuesday with a 10-5 win over Malad.
Wood River tries to stay alive today at 4:30 p.m. against the Buhl Tribe, a 5-3 winner over Shelley Tuesday morning.
In Tuesday’s other game, Marsh Valley defeated the Idaho Falls Grizz 9-7. Malad meets Marsh Valley at 12:30 p.m. in the other loser bracket game.
Against Wood River, Idaho Falls winning pitcher Porter Tuttle scattered three hits in five innings of work and got help from the top four batters in the Tigers batting order. Those batters went 7-for-16 and scored seven of the 10 Idaho Falls runs Tuesday night.
Leading the 11-hit attack was catcher Coltin Lyda (3 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI) and third baseman Max Ritchie (2 hits). Tuttle contributed a pair of hits. The Tigers scored three runs with two outs in the fifth for a 7-1 lead—a rally started on hits by Beau Anderson (2 runs), Lyda and Ritchie.
Tigers closer Max Groberg didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief work for Tuttle.
Wood River batters drew seven walks, but managed only hits by Huck Sprong, Hunter Thompson and Dylan Mills (2 runs). The game was scoreless after two innings, but the Tigers batted around for three runs in the third on two hits, three errors and two walks.
Absorbing the loss on the hill for Wood River was starting pitcher Thompson (2.2 innings, 60 pitches, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Thompson and relievers Shoemaker and Dylan Bauer allowed only two earned runs in seven frames.
Games in the double elimination tournament continue Thursday, with the championship game set for Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Field.
