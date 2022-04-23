Carey junior Shayli Smith and Hagerman senior Dalli Elison waged battle in the hurdles at the Barry Espil track and field meet at Murtaugh on Wednesday, April 20.
Smith won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.02 seconds (a personal best), with Elison in second (16.72). Elison took the spotlight by winning the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 48.10 seconds, as Smith settled for second place in 48.78 seconds.
According to athletic.com, their times were the best recorded this season in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A rankings. Smith also won the girls’ high jump at 5-0, giving the Carey girls two of their four gold medals.
Murtaugh’s Red Devils swept the team honors, piling up 174 points for their girls and 127 points for their boys—144 of those combined 301 points coming in the field events. The Murtaugh girls captured eight of the 18 events, including three relays.
Bad weather canceled the annual home Lee Cook Invitational last week. Still, Carey High School varsity track and field was happy to return to the track. The Carey girls placed second with 95 points (13 sprints, two distances, 26 hurdles, 32 relays, 22 field).
Smith finished among the individual leaders, racking up 30.5 individual points behind leader Adysyn Stanger, the Murtaugh sophomore. Stanger (32.5 points) won the 200-meter dash, long and triple jumps and joined the top 4x100m relay team.
Murtaugh junior Chandler Jones was the top individual boy with 38 points. He won 300m intermediate hurdles, high jump and triple jump and was second in 110m high hurdles. Carey’s boys ended up in sixth among 14 teams with 56 points.
Carey senior Kourtney Patterson landed another gold in the 400m dash (1:07.09) and anchored the winning Panther 4x200m girls’ relay with Smith and seniors Ally Colton and Lexi Nachtman (1:53.42). Patterson was second in the long jump (15-11.5) behind Adysyn Stanger.
Camas County senior Leslie Staley scored a very close 3200m final for a one-second victory in 13:54.14 over Sun Valley Community School freshman Mikayla Wesley (13:55.16). Wesley was third in the 1600m behind Staley’s second place in that race.
SVCS sophomore Mia Hansmeyer added to the Sun Valley school’s ninth-place total of 30 points with a second place in 1:07.63, right behind Patterson in the 400m.
Camas County sophomore Troy Smith finished third in 110m high hurdles and second in 300m intermediate hurdles. His teammate Mason Quinonez was third in the shot put with a personal-best 40-2.
Carey junior Carsn Perkes ended in third in the 200m dash and third in the high jump. Senior teammate Ashton Drage was third in 3200m, and SVCS junior Brady Giles was third in the 300m intermediate hurdles.
The Carey boys picked up 22 points in the relays. The Panthers also topped by their second-place finish in the 1600m sprint medley relay with Connor Simpson, Ellis Jensen, Drage and Chase Bennion.
The Panthers are currently competing in the DirectCom Invitational at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In