Suns High School hockey

The Suns are the 2022 IAHA 18U State champions.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

The Sun Valley Youth Hockey High School Suns will compete in the 2022 Chiptole-USA Hockey High School Division 2 National Championships from March 24-28 in Dallas. Sun Valley faces off with Jackson Hole at 1:15 p.m. MST on March 24 at the Children’s Health StarCenter Rink on the outskirts of Dallas. The entire tournament will be live streamed on hockeytv.com. The Suns are also the 2022 IAHA 18U State champions. To support the SVYH High School team on their journey to Dallas, follow the team on Facebook under the SVYH High School/Midget Hockey.

