Wood River Basketball

Wood River looks to keep its hot start going in 2023.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Four of the five local basketball teams begin the 2023 portion of their schedules tonight, Jan 3.

Everyone is on the road.

The Carey girls (8-1) and boys (6-2) go to Camas County (0-7, 5-0). The Wood River girls (0-9) visit Buhl (5-6), while the Wolverine boys (6-2) buss to Kimberly (4-4).

