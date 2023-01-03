Four of the five local basketball teams begin the 2023 portion of their schedules tonight, Jan 3.
The Carey girls (8-1) and boys (6-2) go to Camas County (0-7, 5-0). The Wood River girls (0-9) visit Buhl (5-6), while the Wolverine boys (6-2) buss to Kimberly (4-4).
The Panthers host Lighthouse Christian (7-1) tomorrow, Jan. 4, in a big Snake River Conference battle at 7:30 p.m.
The Sun Valley Community School boys (1-4) welcome Dietrich (3-3) inside the Fish Tank on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Carey girls entertain Oakley (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in another big Snake River Conference contest.
The Wood River girls host Kimberly (10-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday, the Wolverines welcome Caldwell for an afternoon of contests.
The girls play at 3:30 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow.
The Wood River wrestling team is at Canyon Ridge Friday and Saturday.
