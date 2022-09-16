Sawyer Grafft had options.
Turned out, the choice was rather easy.
"We could either run the ball and get it to halftime or throw the vertical if they were going to press Zack (Dilworth) like they had been the whole game," Grafft said after Friday night's 26-7 homecoming win over Filer at Phil Homer Field. "And they pressed, and we were able to connect this time, unlike the others."
There were 10.8 seconds left in the first half when the Wolverines took over on their 30 after Filer had a first-and-10 on Wood River's 24 and lost six yards in four plays.
"We knew it was going to be there," Dilworth said. "Sawyer made a great throw. I caught it and ran."
The 70-yard touchdown finished the first half in style for a 13-6 lead.
The first three attempts of the same pass were unsuccessful.
"We made an adjustment and tried it again," Dilworth said.
"We had a run, pass option there," Wood River football head coach Shane Carden said. "If they come down and press us, throw it up to him. If they back off, run the ball and we'll go into half.
"Sure, enough, they came down and pressed him. Sawyer threw a great ball. Zack caught it and outran everybody. It was a huge play for us."
"Twenty-two did what twenty-two does," senior Jack Herlinger said of Dilworth.
Herlinger had himself a night, too.
That touchdown was partially set up when Herlinger sacked Filer quarterback Cody Sanchez for a 12-yard loss on second-and-4 from the 18.
"We just had to go out and execute," Herlinger said of the second half.
Despite the halftime lead, Wood River had turned the ball over four times in the first half.
"We've been talking about it for the past three months, executing and being physical," Herlinger said.
He recovered a fumble at the 40 on Filer's first possession of the game. He intercepted a pass three possessions later near midfield when senior Daniel Servin popped Filer's Jacob Metcalf as he was throwing a reverse pass.
Wood River turned the ball over on its ensuing possessions.
It was the Wolverines' first win of the season and came off a tough outing last week at Jackson Hole.
"So far, we haven't been up to the expectations we had for ourselves," Herlinger said. "We came back out in the second half and gave everything we had."
Herlinger sacked Metcalf when he was back to punt on fourth down on Filer's second possession of the third quarter.
That came after a 20-minute delay when Wood River's Ethan Dessler was injured and was taken off the field on a backboard and a cart.
The Wolverines were faced with a third-and-12 from Filer's 33 when Grafft threw a swing pass to the left side to Herlinger, and he took it to the house for a 19-7 lead with 7:17 left in the third period.
"We put that (Jackson Hole) game behind us, 24-hour rule," Herlinger said. "It's in the past."
Servin recovered a fumble on Filer's second down run and one play later, Wood River junior Caleb Hothem took a handout and went 17 yards to paydirt.
Carden said the staff didn't know until Wednesday if Hothem would be able to play after sustaining an injury the week prior.
"Four turnovers in the first half, a bunch of penalties and we're up," Carden said. "The difference was this week just playing our butts off, just continuing to go after it.
"We made a few adjustments at halftime, and they paid off in the second half."
Grafft finished 15-for-29 for 297 yards, three touchdowns and the three picks.
"Coach said just compartmentalize and move on," Grafft said of the three interceptions. "You can't control what just happened, you can only move forward with what you're doing.
"We had confidence. A lot of the interceptions were just dumb. I just had to find my rhythm and take care of the ball better."
Wood River took the opening kickoff and marched 79 yards in nine plays. The drive culminated in a pass from Grafft to junior Gavin Hunter on the right side and Hunter took it the rest of the way for a 28-yard score less than four minutes into the contest.
Dilworth finished with six catches for 163 yards and the score.
"I think the thought was to continue throwing in the second half," he said. "They ended up doubling me and Gavin Hunter. We ended up going with short routes that were working, connecting."
Wood River visits Buhl next week and hosts Jerome on Sept. 30.
