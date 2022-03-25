Home hill is where the heart is: Skiers vie for overall honors at alpine championships

The 2022 U12 Intermountain Division (IMD) Alpine Championships brought many of the top 100 boys and girls ski racers under 12 years old from 13 teams across Idaho, Wyoming and Utah to Sun Valley March 18-21 to compete across four disciplines: giant slalom (GS), slalom (SL), panel slalom (Panel SL) and kombi.
The competition was fierce, with the Idaho and Wyoming clubs in the North seeing new competition out of Utah from the South for the first time this season. At the end of the race series, the North and South split overall titles. Taryn Moe out of the Jackson Hole Ski Club (North) won the overall with first place finishes in the GS, SL, and Panel SL, plus a second place in the kombi. Patrick Meirowitz from Snowbird Ski Education Foundation (South) came away with the overall for the boys with matching results—three wins in the GS, SL, and Panel SL, and a 2nd place in the kombi.
“We were so excited to have the U12 IMD Championships back in Sun Valley,” SVSEF Alpine North Series Head Coach Adele Savaria said. “It’s always great to host championship events on our home hill, and the kids had so much fun racing and getting to see other teams from the Intermountain Division. Our kids worked so hard to qualify for these championships, and their results showed it. We are so proud of the entire team.”
The boys took to the race hill first on Friday and Saturday for two full days of racing.
First on the schedule was the kombi, consisting of a mixture of standard turns and gates within one course and is designed to create tactical awareness. The race setup placed SL, Panel SL, Stubbies, SL and GS into the finish, challenging a range of techniques and turn shapes.
SVSEF’s Declan O’Toole (fourth place) and Henry Flynn (sixth place) finished within 3.46 seconds of the top podium step. Corbin Flood, Kai Sammis and Wyatt Limburg rounded out the top 14 with fractions of a second between them. Just after, Cameron Beck snuck into the top 16. At the top of the podium stood Snowbird Ski Education Foundation, which dominated with a top-3 sweep.
The boys GS saw SVSEF’s Henry Questad and Limburg on the fourth and fifth steps of the podium. Beck, Flood and Flynn took 16th, 19th and 20th, respectively, to give SVSEF five boys in the top-20. SBSEF saw a repeat with the top 3 steps in the GS.
On Saturday, O’Toole raced to second place in the boys two-run SL, and Flood landed another solid performance in 10th. In the one-run Panel SL, Beck and Sammis tied for eighth place for the SVSEF crew. Again, the South team took the top 4 podium spots home to SBSEF.
“Reflecting on the last four days, the coolest part for me was how the community came together to put on a really high-quality event for this age group,” SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg said. “There weren’t a lot of bells and whistles—just a perfectly prepared and challenging venue for these young kids to compete on.”
Sunday was game time for the girls, and four clubs were in the mix for top spots in the kombi.
The girls kombi course switched things up and tested the agility of all the athletes with GS, Panel SL, SL, Panel SL and GS again to the finish line. Sasha Preuss came away in the top SVSEF spot in fifth place, and Bianca Smith raced to ninth, just 1.01 seconds behind her teammate. It was a close battle at the top of the podium, with skiers from Jackson Hole Ski Club in first and second, SBSEF in third and Park City Ski Club in fourth, all within 2.99 seconds across the finish line.
The girls GS saw three SVSEF teammates in the top 10. Preuss snagged another podium in fifth, followed by Smith and Jasmine Smiley in ninth and 10th, respectively. Savannah Pringle and Taylor Rundell raced to solid 11th and 13th. Elle Deckard earned a very respectable 19th and her teammate, Fernanda Hurtado, crossed the line in 21st, with only 0.20 between them. In the GS, Taryn Moe earned her second top-three finish and first of three first-place wins of the championship.
A two-run SL and one-run Panel SL closed the event for the girls on the final day of racing. Smith (sixth) Smiley (12th) and Elle Deckard (19th) found the top-20 in the SL. Preuss logged a fourth-place finish in the Panel SL, while Smith saw another top 10 in 9th and Smiley a strong 13th in the race.
For complete results, please visit: www.imdalpine.org/news/All-2022-IMD-Champs-results-are-in/. ￼
