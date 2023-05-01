23-05-03-wood-river-baseball-roland-7.jpg

Luke Hebert earned the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against Mountain Home. 

After 19 games on the road to start the season, Wood River High School baseball got back on its home diamond for the first time on Friday, splitting an afternoon doubleheader with Mountain Home. 

The Wolverines took the first game, 7-4, before dropping the second, 8-11, at Founders Field in Hailey. .

Luke Hebert led the Wolverines (11-10, 4-7 in GB7) on the mound and at the plate in Game 1, earning the win and helping his own cause. Hebert threw five innings, giving up two earned runs off of five hits and two walks while striking out three. In all, it was efficient work for Hebert, who needed just 68 pitches--42 strikes--to face 21 batters. Splitting time between pitching and left field, Hebert had a 2-3 day at bat, driving in three runs off a triple and a single. 

