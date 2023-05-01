After 19 games on the road to start the season, Wood River High School baseball got back on its home diamond for the first time on Friday, splitting an afternoon doubleheader with Mountain Home.
The Wolverines took the first game, 7-4, before dropping the second, 8-11, at Founders Field in Hailey. .
Luke Hebert led the Wolverines (11-10, 4-7 in GB7) on the mound and at the plate in Game 1, earning the win and helping his own cause. Hebert threw five innings, giving up two earned runs off of five hits and two walks while striking out three. In all, it was efficient work for Hebert, who needed just 68 pitches--42 strikes--to face 21 batters. Splitting time between pitching and left field, Hebert had a 2-3 day at bat, driving in three runs off a triple and a single.
Hitting second, Dawson Speth added a two-run single, scored a run and stole a base. Gabe Nilsen scored two runs off a single and a walk before coming in to close the game on the mound. As a pitcher, Nilsen went two innings giving up two runs on three hits, striking out one batter.
Pitcher Hunter Dallas took the loss for Mountain Home, surrendering seven runs in 4.2 innings.
The Wood River boys played a clean seven innings in Game 1, limiting mistakes in the field--and minimizing extra chances for Mountain Home.
That wasn't the case in the rubber match.
In Game 2, the Wolverines committed five errors leading to six Mountain Home unearned runs and sinking a shot at the sweep.
Most of that damage came at the expense of Nilsen, who came on in relief of Holden Blair. Mountain Home only touched Nilsen for two earned runs, but errors allowed them to score eight in his 3.2 innings. Blair took the loss, giving up three runs in three innings.
Mountain Home pitcher Alex Lopez earned the win, allowing seven runs in throwing 6.2 innings of work. Lopez held Wood River to just two runs until the seventh inning. In the final frame, though, the Wolverines mounted a furious comeback attempt, scoring five off of Lopez and one off of reliever Sonny Barney, who came in to get the last out for the Tigers. Ultimately, Barney came through, striking out Rabbit Buxton to close the game.
Mountain Home shortstop Tyler Petersen went 2-5 in the second game, driving in four runs to lead his squad at the plate. Leadoff man Sean Jackson reached base four times, scoring three runs.
Blair batted 1-4 in the loss, driving in two off of a triple. Buxton reached base three times and scored a run.
The split puts Mountain Home (9-10-2, 5-7 in the GB7) in fourth in the Great Basin 7, a half-game up on Wood River in the conference standings. Wood River, currently fifth, plays last-place Jerome at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at home.
Twin Falls leads the Great Basin 7 with an unbeaten 11-0 conference record. The Bruins are 17-6 on the year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In