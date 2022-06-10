Char Bagley golfer Elkhorn

 Courtesy photo

Sun Valley Elkhorn Member Char Bagley got her first hole-in-one on Sunday, June 5 on Hole 11, which is a par-3 from 84 yards away. Bagley used a pitching wedge and witnesses were her husband, George, and friends Eric and Erica Thorson.

