Recent history was a teacher for the Wood River High School volleyball team.
“That was a conversation we have after we lost the third set,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “Remember what happened on Friday? We were able to come back and get in the kitchen and start doing some things and it worked for us.
“I said, 'Don’t let [to us] that happen here.'”
It didn’t.
Wood River defeated rival Twin Falls 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to keep its undefeated start to the season.
The Wolverines were two sets down to Century on Aug. 26 and came back to win in five, with the final set going 15-13.
“It was really important winning that because we really grew our energy,” senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson said. “We had a strong comeback, and I think we really bonded as a team during that game. They had a huge front row, had some good defense and we really stepped up and got the win.
“A big thing on our team is mental toughness. I think that really improved and will make us stronger throughout the season.”
Wilson led the charge against the Twin Falls Bruins with 15 kills, seven digs and four aces. Senior setter Samantha Chambers collected 32 assists, three kills and three aces.
“We came in with a chip on our shoulder, coming in and knowing we’ve got this, and we want this game more than anything,” Wilson said.
Wood River held 13-8 and 24-16 leads in the fourth set.
“We really focused on point by point. We’re pushing for the point, not the set,” Wilson said. “We emphasized energy. We think that’s a really big part of playing. Energy is there to bring everyone up and play to the skill level that we can.”
The Wolverines held a 19-15 lead in the third set after a Wilson kill from the back row. The Bruins rallied, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to send it to a fourth set.
“We really support each other,” Wilson said. “We take the negative energy out of the game. We cheer our teammates on. It’s a game of mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. We’re like, ‘You got it next time. You know how to do it.’
“We practice every day, and we’re trusting our skill and our training.”
Wood River juniors Bella Hadam and Kadance Jacobson had seven kills apiece. Seniors Sophie Vandenberg and Jette Ward paced the defense with eight digs each.
“We talk about playing point by point,” Rutland said. “We need to keep it simple. We had to make sure we were playing for every point, that we were out there hustling and winning those scramble plays—doing everything we can do on our side to keep ourselves up and moving forward. Not giving away points, which we again gave away about six points in serves in the fourth.
“We were talking about that a lot. We had some success on Friday just getting the ball in and playing, not serving as tough as we normally do, just spot serving. We have a lot of things to get better at.
“Twin gets in our head a little bit. Our seniors are very composed. They’re a composed group of kids and they’re experienced and it’s nice having them on the floor.”
Wood River, 4-0 and 2-0 in conference activity, heads to the Peg Peterson Tournament today and Saturday and visits Mountain Home at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
