When Hilary Knight broke the all-time World Championships scoring record in career goals (45) on Aug. 24 for the Americans, it was another accolade in the storied career of the Sun Valley resident.
However, Knight—and Team USA—aren’t done, as the Americans are favored to reach the Gold Medal Game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Knight has been a huge deal in Sun Valley ever since she and her parents—James and Cynthia Knight—moved here in 2000 from Palo Alto, California. Her popularity has gotten so big that May 19 is officially “Hilary Knight Day.”
Since first suiting up for the national team in 2006, Knight, 32, has grown to be the face of the sport and a national icon, fueling the growth of women’s hockey both locally and across the country. Knight was propelled to stardom as a four-time Olympian and three-time medalist, winning gold in Pyeongchang in 2018.
This year’s Beijing Games will look different from usual, with COVID-19 lingering in the background. However, Knight said she is keeping her eyes on the podium.
“I’m expecting things to be adaptable,” Knight said. “We have to take one day at a time. If COVID has taught us anything, it’s you have to adjust and adapt.”
Team USA opened the Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 3, a day before the Opening Ceremonies (Feb. 4) against Finland in Group A at Wukesong Sports Centre. According to Knight, Team USA has been ready for quite some time.
“We always look good,” Knight said. “I’m really excited. We have a great mixture of veterans and some newer players on the squad. What I’m most looking forward to in the Olympics is finally taking the world stage and showcasing all of our abilities.”
The roster welcomes veterans like Megan Keller and Briana Decker back to go along with first-year players Abby Roque and Abbey Murphy. Knight said Murphy is a player that the crowd should tune in to watch because of her presence and attitude.
“You love to feed off of her fire,” Knight said of Murphy. “Her competitiveness is like nobody I’ve ever seen. I’m excited for that to be unleashed.”
Along with one of the best rivalries in sports against Team Canada, the Americans will look at Finland, Russia and Switzerland as top competition. The tournament culminates in the Gold Medal Game, which will be Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9:10 p.m. MST on NBC. ￼
