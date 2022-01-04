2018 BOV Hilary Knight RL.jpg

Hilary Knight helped lead the U.S. women’s hockey team to the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. In 2016, she spent a day guiding young people in a clinic at the Sun Valley Skating Center, above.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley resident and women’s hockey icon Hilary Knight is one of 15 players selected to the U.S. women’s national team to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. USA Hockey announced the roster on Saturday during an intermission at the NHL's annual Winter Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Knight was selected for the fourth time in her career, tying a record held by Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu. Last summer, the 32-year-old forward broke the national team’s career world championships scoring record. The Beijing games begin on Feb. 4.

