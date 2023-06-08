The Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) has invited outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to its monthly “Hike and Bike” evening events at Galena Lodge 23 miles north of Ketchum.
The 2023 summer events promise outdoor adventure and a free community gathering complete with food and beverages.
The sessions will take place Friday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and occur on June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 8. For more details visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In