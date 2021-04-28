The Wood River Middle School boys and girls track and field team completed its first meet of the season on Friday, April 16, when it traveled to compete against Robert Stuart Middle School. The meet, which took place at Canyon Ridge High School, featured strong performances from Wood River, who totaled 15 first-place finishes.
This was technically the first meet of the season for WRMS. The first scheduled meet was canceled due to high winds in the valley.
Joining WRMS in the competition were three other teams: East Minico, Robert Stuart and South Hills.
The eighth-grade girls took second place overall as a team.
Taking first places in the meet were: Peyton Wood (high hurdles); Sydney Nickum (200-meter dash); the sprint medley team of Mazzy Connors, Larae Zimmerman, Cynthia Reyes and Caroline Abbott; and the 4x200-meter relay team of Wood, Karley Johnston, Asha Singh and Stella Oelerich.
Connors (1,600-meter run), Oelerich (high jump and the 200m), Abbott (100m) and Winneli Weaver (discus) all took second place in their events. The 4x100 relay team of Zimmerman, Reyes, Abbott and Conners also took second.
Wood (800m) and Nickum (100m) took third in those events.
On the eighth-grade boys side, there were five individual first-place finishes. The boys as a team took home third place overall.
Of the first-place finishers, Sven Halverson (1,600m and triple jump), Jack Schoessler (high hurdles and discus), Eli Edwards (100m) and the sprint medley team of Edwards, Chris Lizarago, Dane Groll and Halverson took home valuable points for WRMS.
The 4x100 team of Edwards, Lizarago, Groll and Halverson took second.
“I do believe they are giant killers when it comes to facing these bigger teams in our district,” Wood River Middle School head coach Bill Cantrell said. “It makes for lots of fun for me and other coaches to see their hard efforts rewarded each week at meets.”
The seventh grade girls team took first place overall.
Wood River first-place finishers were Shayne Burrell (100m) and Taylor Stinger (high jump). The sprint medley team of Mylie Smith, Burrell, Stinger and Mabel Thompson also took first for the girls.
Second-place finishers were Anna Gilman (200m), Stinger (high hurdles) and Thompson (high jump). Third-place finishers were Gilman (high hurdles), Burrell (long jump), Thompson (800m), Smith (high jump), Adena Garrison (shot put and triple jump) and the 4x100 relay team of Garrison, Thompson, Burrell and Amelia Pfau.
On the seventh grade boys side, Wood River took fourth place. McCallen Campbell took first place in the 1,600 while Josiah Cerventes placed second in the high jump and 200, and third in the long jump.
The WRMS team is coached by Cantrell with assistant coaches Jonah Torseth, Vicki Johnston and Illiah Pfau.
