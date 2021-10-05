The Wood River High School varsity volleyball team picked up two more victories to remain undefeated in the Great Basin 7 Conference.
The Wolverines (21-5, 9-0 GB7) beat Minico, 3-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 with scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-10.
More recently, Wood River beat Canyon Ridge, 3-0, on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Wolverines had a strong performance as a team with senior Willa Laski leading with three aces, 11 kills and two blocks. Scores from that match were 25-22, 25-23, 25-19. Junior Samantha Chambers added 35 assists, three kills and two aces.
Wood River will celebrate its seniors for Senior Night with a home match on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
