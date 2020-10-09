The Wood River High School volleyball team honored its seniors Tuesday night prior to an exhibition match against coaches, parents and former players.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the WRHS volleyball regular season was called early, so the team formed a make-shift pre-exhibition Senior Night.
“This has been an especially tough season for our program,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “It began with such hesitation, not knowing what we were going to be allowed to do in terms of competition for our season. We have done our very best to maintain a culture of positivity, but it has been really difficult. We have been walled with cancellation after cancellation, but are grateful for the matches we have been allowed to play.”
The girls still have a shot at finishing their season when Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Great Basin - West district tournament begins on Thursday, Oct. 15.
If Blaine County can maintain a low COVID-19 rate, then WRHS volleyball will be allowed to compete in its postseason.
Tuesday night was meant for more than competition, however. It was a celebration of a group of young women that were having a wonderful season.
The Wolverines (5-1, 4-1 4A Great Basin-West Conference) had a great shot at a memorable season.
“Going through this roller coaster, these young women have held it together and kept their hopes alive for the continuation of our season,” Rutland said. “I am proud of these young women for their commitment to our program and their drive to move forward through such adversity.”
Wood River’s versatility is what made this team unlike most Rutland had coached in the past. She had the ability to move players around with comfort and thrive at any position.
The special bond these players have cannot be broken; many of them have been playing together since they were 10-years old, logging hundreds of hours of gym time.
Nysa Wood, Katelyn Spence, Sophia Morse, Paige Madsen, Natalee Morse, Star Herron and Madison Lovell were all honored with parents before the festivities began.
“It was an emotional night, it was bittersweet,” Rutland said. “It was not what the seniors expect when they are getting to play for one of the last times in their gym. I am happy that we were able to put something together to make light of yet another cancellation and that the seniors had the opportunity to play together and extend the bond that they have shared over the years.”
After honoring the seniors prior to the match, the lights turned low and memories were revisited as the team and their families were treated with a slideshow of each senior on a big screen.
When it was time to play, the girls were able to let down their hair and not worry about a score. The exhibition match with the coaches, parents and former players seemed like it was a chance to just have fun again. There was no score and no stats recorded, just the joy of playing a sport they loved, like they were kids again.
