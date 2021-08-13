With last year’s pandemic-ridden 2020 volleyball season behind them, the Wood River High School volleyball team is looking to the future this upcoming fall, and head coach Kristyn Rutland believes the future looks bright.
Rutland (32-19 overall record) is in her third season and two years removed from being named Great Basin 7 Conference Coach of the Year when the Lady Wolverines went 23-15 in 2019. That year, the team went to the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2012.
With a focused and energized team, Rutland believes WRHS can return to state after a disappointing 2020 run that was cut short due to COVID-19.
“We’re really excited,” Rutland said. “We had prep camp a week ago, and we walked out of there with an amazing feeling about this group. The fight and hunger they have is pretty awesome.”
Despite finishing 2020 with a 9-4 overall record, WRHS left the season with so much more to prove. The Lady Wolverines were bounced out of the GBC Tournament after losing to Minico, 3-1, and were left out of the state playoffs.
However, that was then, and this is now, and Rutland and assistant coach Kristi Vandenberg believes this team has what it takes to have a comeback season with a deep postseason run.
“We’re going to be good,” Rutland said. “Our goals are to be district champions and to place in the top three in the state tournament. We all know it’s attainable.”
Rutland doesn’t see many weaknesses in her team—and she already notices a lot of strengths that she can see.
They’ll be strong service wise while putting pressure on opposing teams. That, backed with a stiff defense, has Rutland believing that WRHS will be a top conference team.
Rutland added that Twin Falls will improve and should compete with WRHS for a GBC title. Burley will be good, and Canyon Ridge should be in the mix as well.
As far as players go, Sam Chambers is one of seven juniors on the varsity squad. Chambers, a setter/outside hitter, was the lone player that was named to the 2020 Great Basin 7 Conference All-First Team.
“We expect her to dominate as our setter,” Rutland said. “She’s a great all-around athlete. She can do anything on the floor. She’s a good leader, and she likes to win because she’s a competitor. I expect a lot out of her, and she expects a lot from herself. I’m sure she’ll be a dominant force this year.”
Willa Laski, Charlie Loomis and Caroline Seaward are the team’s seniors. Rutland said that Laski (middle blocker/outside hitter) will add a lot of experience in the middle. Loomis will add defensive versatility as the team’s defensive specialist and libero, and Seaward is a dominant leader at the setter and defensive specialist positions.
The team’s motto is “Pack Mentality” after the team read “Wolfpack: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game” by Abby Wambach, a former U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team captain.
For 2021, WRHS looks to unleash plenty of pent up aggression after a rough 2020, which will give opposing teams issues.
“We can do great things if we remember that we are 12,” Rutland said. “We’re really eager to prove to everyone where we should have been last year and what we could have done. They’re hungry.”
The Lady Wolverines will compete in the Columbia Jamboree, and then officially have their first game of the season against Jerome and Filer on Aug. 26 in Jerome. Wood River doesn’t have its first home game until Sept. 7 when WRHS hosts Minico in a GBC game.
WOOD RIVER HIGH
Varsity
Head coach—Kristyn Rutland (3rd year, 32-19 record).
Assistant coach—Kristy Vandenberg.
Seniors (3)—Willa Laski, Caroline Seaward, Charlie Loomis.
Juniors (7)—Samantha Chambers, Sophie Vandenberg, Bella Hadam, Jette Ward, Sidney Wilson, Grendel Sprong, Caris Holden.
Sophomores (1)—Kadance Jacobson.
Freshman (1)—Emmalese Nilsen.
Junior Varsity
Head coach—Aris Flood (1st year).
Seniors (1)—Kimberly Hidalgo.
Juniors (11)—Lainee Ludington, Maeve Coffelt, Isabella Hattrup, Alison Hidalgo, Jade Brown, Abigail Brauburger, Cynthia Reyes, Jhoane Baciliano, Avery Burrell, Jesse Swink, Charlotte Stone.
Freshmen/Sophomore
Head coach—Daniel Spence (3rd year).
Players (13)—Marlee McClean, Gentry Cabitto, Gretchen Green, Hannah Dayton, Aislyn Sims, Mia Castro, Nola Wilhelm, Abigail Patterson, Margarita Herrera, Kirra Tracy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In