The Wood River High School boys and girls tennis teams saw stiff competition over the weekend for the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Tennis Tournament at Bishop Kelly High School and the Boise Racquet Club.
The WRHS boys (11 points) placed seventh and the girls (two points) placed 16th.
The Wolverines’ best finish of the weekend came when the boys doubles team of Jake Simon and John Chen made it to the consolation final; however, they lost to Century, 8-7 (7-5).
Sophomore Gus Sabina made it to the second round of the consolation bracket, but lost to Century, 6-3, 6-1.
The boys team did have success in the classroom as the Wolverines won the IHSAA All-Academic Championship with a combined grade point average of 3.823.
