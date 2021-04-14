The Wood River High School varsity co-ed tennis team rolled through Mountain Home for an away match on Thursday, April 8, with ease.
The end result was WRHS remaining undefeated so far through the 2021 season by beating the Tigers, 11-1.
Gus Sabina, Meg Keating and the No. 1 boys doubles team of John Chen and Jake Simon and the No. 1 girls doubles team of Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts led the Wolverines.
Sabina, a sophomore, beat Mountain Home’s Korbin Peterson, 8-2, in the boys No. 1 singles match.
Keating, a junior, defeated Alexis Overfield, 8-0 in the girls No. 1 singles match.
In the No. 2 girls singles match, Jessica Popke defeated Elita Burnett, 8-1. In the No. 3 girls, Maddox Nickum defeated Mountain Home’s Abigail Pederson, 8-1.
In the No. 1 boys doubles, Simon and Chen beat Darius Brantley and Aiden Shepard, 8-0.
Garin Beste and Simon Weekes defeated Aaron Bennett Agner and Brian McCurdy, 8-0, in the No. 2 boys doubles match.
Fisher and Watts defeated Omaya Simler and Lyndz Higgins, 8-0, in the No. 1 girls doubles.
In the No. 1 mixed doubles team of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy, Wood River beat Mountain Home’s Stephanie Schwitters and Griffin Stiegelmeier, 8-1.
Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Borrow defeated Mountain Home’s Bridgitte Orosz and Ashley Zakrzewski, 8-0, in the No. 2 girls doubles match.
In the No. 2 mixed doubles match, Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton defeated Grace Reaueme and Michael Agger, 8-6.
Rounding out the scoring for Wood River was Cody McKinnon, who defeated Leon Fishback in the boys No. 3 singles match, 8-0.
The lone victory for the Tigers was in the No. 2 boys singles match between Mountain Home’s Gareth Brantley and Wood River’s Trent Baker. Brantley defeated Baker, 8-2.
Wood River and the Sun Valley Community School will square off for a local match on Thursday, April 15, at the Wood River High School tennis courts at 4 p.m.
