Three Wood River High School swimmers qualified for the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A boys and girls swimming state finals over the weekend.
Sophomores Ethan Hansen and Michael Hurd qualified on the boys side as junior Dana Kriesien qualified on the girls side.
“I cannot begin to quantify how proud I am of these swimmers,” WRHS head coach Samantha Sutton said.
During the IHSAA District 4 meet at the Twin Falls City Pool from Oct. 27-29, four WRHS swimmers competed.
Kriesien led the way for the entire swim team. She took second place in both the girls 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle events.
Kriesien received seven points for WRHS in the 200 freestyle where she finished with a time of 2 minutes, 13.39 seconds. That time is a personal record.
Freshman Julia Miller of Twin Falls High School took first in that event with a time of 2:03.36.
Kriesien took a time of 5:57.62 in the 500 freestyle, which she was awarded seven points. That time is also a PR.
Once again, Miller placed first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.55.
Overall, Kriesien dropped a cumulative time of 22.36 seconds in both of her events.
Kriesien’s time in both events qualified her for IHSAA state.
In the boys 200-yard intermediate event, Ethan Hansen took third place with a time of 2:17.48, which gave WRHS six points.
Tylar Pittock of Jerome High School took first with 2:08.45, and Ben Jones of Oakley took second with 2:16.36.
Hansen also took sixth place in the boys 100 freestyle with a time of 53.5 seconds.
Asher Brown of Kimberly took first in that event with a time of 49.06 seconds.
Hansen’s times in both of his events were PRs. He was able to drop his cumulative time by 9.73 seconds in both events, which qualified him for state.
Michael Hurd qualified for state as well in the boys 100 backstroke when he took seventh with a time of 1:07.34.
Parker Case of Twin Falls won the 100 backstroke with 1:00.09.
Porter Thompson was the fourth swimmer for WRHS who competed in districts. He finished 22nd in the boys 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.24. Thompson also finished 28th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.88 seconds.
“These four swimmers have shown a great deal of perseverance and dedication this season, and I am extremely grateful for them,” Sutton said. “I would also like to congratulate those who stuck out the tough season but chose not to compete.
“It was anything but an easy season. Their hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed. I will miss this group very much, but look forward to a promising young team next year.”
As a team, the WRHS girls took 14th place with 14 points scored.
Minico took first with 117 points, Twin Falls took second with 88 points and Burley took third with 80.
On the boys side, WRHS took 10th with 11 points.
Minico took first with 103 points, Kimberly took second with 88 points and Twin Falls took third with 80.
District meets were held on various days throughout Idaho during the last two weeks of October.
Results were submitted to the IHSAA by Oct. 31.
The IHSAA final state results will be posted Friday, Nov. 6.
