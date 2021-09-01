The Wood River High School boys and girls swimming team is finally back in action. The 17-member squad traveled to Oakley for the Oakley Invite on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Both the boys and girls took fourth place overall as a team. The boys finished with 32 points and the girls finished with 24.
The Burley boys (54) and the Twin Falls girls (73) won the meet.
Top swimmer of the meet for WRHS was junior Ethan Hansen, who finished first in the boys 100 freestyle with a time of 52.50 seconds. Hansen also took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.67 seconds.
Hansen was also a part of the boys 200 medley relay that finished third. The team of Hansen, sophomore Porter Thompson, senior Larsen Bier and sophomore Dylan Smith finished with a time of 1 minute, 45.78 seconds.
That same relay team took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with 1:45.71. Larsen also took fourth in both the boys 100 breaststroke (1:14.52) and the boys 200 freestyle (2:17.95). Smith took sixth in the 200 individual medley with 2:37.74.
On the girls side, senior Maddox Nickum took third in the 50 freestyle with 29.22 seconds. She also took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with 1:30.13.
Nickum was also on two relay teams that took a top finish. In the girls 200 medley relay, the team of Nickum, senior Charlie Loomis, freshman Riley Rundell and sophomore Mason Rogers took a time of 2:17.00.
In the girls 200 freestyle relay, that same team took third with 2:01.17.
Individually, Rundell took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.61) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (30.50), and Loomis took fifth in the 100 butterfly with 1:14.24.
