High school swimming competition for Wood River High School’s coed squad begins Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. at Twin Falls City Pool. The Wolverines are set to compete with Jerome and Mountain Home.
Second-year head coach Samantha Sutton will guide Wood River swimming team into its fourth year of interscholastic competition.
Last season, the Wood River girls’ team won the Great Basin Conference championship and placed fifth of 22 swim teams at the Idaho High School Activities Association’s state meet in Boise.
A strong group of returning senior girls led by Taylor Dorland, Maggie Deal, Molly Doyle, Brenann O’Leary and Sydney Smith will lead the Wolverines into the season.
This year’s Wood River team features 23 swimmers, 15 female and eight male.
Almost every meet is set to occur at Twin Falls City Pool, except for a Sept. 19 date now scheduled for Rupert’s pool.
Meets at Twin Falls City Pool are Sept. 12, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 24, with the district meet there Saturday, Oct. 31. State swimming is Nov. 6-7 at Treasure Valley YMCA, Boise.
Head coach—Samantha Sutton (2nd year).
Seniors, 12th grade (6)—Maggie Deal, Taylor Dorland, Molly Doyle, Brenann O’Leary, Sydney Smith, Emily Walters.
Juniors, 11th grade (8)—Olivia Adams, Larsen Bier, Mykelti Blackburn, Carter Busdon, Bridget Evans, Dana Kriesien, Charlotte Loomis, Maddox Nickum.
Sophomores, 10th grade (5)—Brooke Black, Parker Boyd, Ethan Hansen, Michael Hurd, Owen Stouffer.
Freshmen, 9th grade (4)—Citlalli Armenta, Guilherme DaSilva, Dylan Smith, Porter Thompson.
