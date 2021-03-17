The prep golf season is underway for the 2021 season.
The Wood River High School boys’ and girls’ varsity golf team sent six golfers to River’s Edge Golf Course in Burley on Friday for a round of 18 holes.
With near perfect weather for the first golf tournament of the year, Parker Edwards led WRHS with a score of 87. On the girls’ side, Sierra Olson led WRHS with 110.
Dana Kriesien was the other WRHS female golfer, and shot 118.
The Twin Falls boys were the overall winners with 323.
Highland came in second with 330 and Minico came in third with 359.
The top golfers of the day were Braden Anderson of Twin Falls (74) and Dawson Moon from Highland (77). McCoy Klundt of Twin Falls (78) took third.
Rounding out the boys for WRHS were Tate Pearce (98), Markus Pettinger (119) and Brandon Enders (155).
The top girls’ team was also Twin Falls with 405. Minico (425) and Highland (439) rounded out the top girl teams.
Top female golfers were from Minico with Dallas Shockey (84) and Ava Young (88) taking the top two spots. The third top female golfer was Ava Schroeder of Twin Falls (89).
SVCS takes second at Canyon Springs to open golf season
The Sun Valley Community School boys’ golf team took second place with 194 points to open the 2021 season last week at Canyon Springs in Kimberly.
Jake Verhaige led the Cutthroats with 45. Wilson Baker was right behind with 46. Then George Murray (50), Kush Krishnappa (53) and Kyle Cohen (55) rounded out the Cutthroats.
The Kimberly boys capped off the win with 164 as Toby Heider led all golfers with a score of 40. On the girls’ side, Kimberly also won with 203.
