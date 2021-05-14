The Wood River Valley’s high school boys and girls varsity golf teams have been on a roll for the 2021 season, solidifying more success than area golfers have experienced in a long time.
The Wood River High School varsity boys and girls golf squads had four golfers—two boys and two girls—finish at the top at the Desert Canyon Golf Course in Mountain Home for the District IV 4A meet, all while earning medals in the process.
Junior Parker Edwards had another solid showing for WRHS by scoring a 74, good enough for a third-place finish and an Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Golf qualifier.
Senior Tate Pearce (83) fired off his best competitive round clenching the final individual spot for the state tournament for WRHS. Pearce had the seventh best score of the day but placed eighth overall due to a scorecard playoff.
Twin Falls High School (307) took team honors followed by Canyon Ridge High School (345).
It was a battle for third as Jerome (346) beat out Minico (346) in the team playoff by one stroke to capture the final qualifying spot.
WRHS (368) finished fifth with help from teammates senior Ethan Gray (97), Markus Pettinger (114) and Asher Holden (119).
On the female side, senior duo Madi Thelen (94) and Sierra Olson (101) have been staples on the team the last four years, and both posted their personal bests at the district tournament.
Thelan finished sixth overall while Olson finished ninth. Thelan also earned an opportunity to represent WRHS at state.
Teammates Dana Kriesien (126), Lella Aicher (135) and Annie Martin (144) helped the team to a fourth-place team finish (456).
Twin Falls High School took home first place (389).
The IHSAA 4A Golf Tournament will be held at Post Falls, which begins Monday, May 17, hosted by The Links Golf Course.
Cutthroats are District Champs
Capping off a great regular season, the Sun Valley Community School varsity boys golf team brought home their first-ever trophy as the IHSAA District IV 2A golf champions by posting a score of 349 at Canyon Springs.
The Cutthroats edged out Lighthouse Christian by 18 strokes.
Jack Verhaeghe placed fourth with a score of 82, Wilson Baker finished sixth with 87, Kyle Cohen was seventh with 89, Hank Moss shot a 91 and Kush Krishnappa shot a 98 to give the Cutthroats the victory.
SVCS will now focus on the IHSAA 2A State Golf Tournament, which begins Monday, May 17, at Circling Raven Golf Course in Worley, 28 miles from Coeur D’Alene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In