The Wood River High School girls varsity volleyball team went 1-1 over the past week against Canyon Ridge and Burley.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Wood River (5-1, 4-1 4A Great Basin-West Conference) suffered its first loss of the season when the Wolverines fell to Burley (6-0, 4-0 4A Great Basin-West Conference) in four games: 23-25, 25-22, 18-25 and 15-25.
“After coming in as the other undefeated team in the conference, service and hitting errors and an overall lack of aggression led us to a big loss in the Bobcat gym,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us to get where we need to be by the end of the season.”
A day earlier, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Wolverines beat Canyon Ridge (1-4, 2-7 4A Great Basin-West Conference) in four games: 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-17.
Willa Laski had 18 kills and two blocks, Jette Ward had six aces and nine digs, Kate Spence had seven kills and two blocks, while Samantha Chambers had 33 assists, six kills and one ace.
The junior varsity team also won 25-15, 25-13 and the freshman girls lost in three games.
