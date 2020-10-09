It was a publicly intimate affair.
With teammate battling teammate and brother versus brother, the Wood River High School boys soccer team wrapped up its season Tuesday night with an intrasquad scrimmage in front of a gracious crowd of family and fans.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the boys season was cut short and consequently, WRHS will not be eligible for the district and state tournaments.
So the boys had to settle for an in-house battle that saw the seniors in white take on the underclassmen in green.
As the whistle blew, the seniors stood victorious one last time with a 3-1 win.
Isaac Esparza, Jacob Ramírez and Daniel Reyes were the three goal scorers for the white team.
For the green, junior goal keeper Brian Hernandez scored on a penalty kick.
“It was a very emotional night. It was started by a very anticipated senior night with lots of energy to play,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said.
Senior Night festivities were presented during halftime.
“That’s when reality finally kicked in for all of us,” Monjaras said. “It finally hit all players that was their final game in front of their peers and parents.”
During the celebration, each senior came out with their parents as announcer Michael David read a pre-written speech by each senior.
“The boys’ speeches were very heart felt,” Monjaras said. “To us, these boys are champions already. This year has been hard for all our players. They have been good following all protocols and managed to overcome many hard obstacles.”
The game was played under the lights at Phil Homer Field in Hailey, which was one last chance to showcase their talents and their immense love for the game of soccer.
Monjaras added that he would like to thank the WRHS administration, especially WRHS athletic director Kevin Stilling for standing up for the school’s athletes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the class that was shown by our boys soccer program and their families,” Stilling said in a statement. “They demonstrated a great resiliency throughout a trying season and that was on display again tonight. This is a testament to these young men and their desire to compete and persevere.”
Seniors that were honored were Atzel Jimenez, Armando Hurtado, Jaime Avila, Bryan Ramirez, Ben Goitiandia, Joe Goitiandia, Isaac Esparza, Eduardo Lopez, Daniel Reyes, Jacob Ramirez, Luis Cordova, Roberto Magaña and Bryan Flores.
