Wood River High School athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling has scheduled virtual parent player meetings regarding fall sports at the Hailey school for grades 9-12.
The meetings are planned for Thursday, Aug. 6. Two separate times are scheduled to accommodate audience participation within Google meet size limitations, Stilling said.
Boys’ sports (football, soccer, coed cross-country) meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Visit meet.google.com/vrd-xrkd-yav. Girls’ sports (volleyball, soccer, coed swimming, cheer) meets Thursday at 7 p.m. Go to meet.google.com/uze-pccc-day.
Visit wrhswolverines.org on how to contact the coach of a Wood River High sport.
WRHS fall practices are due to begin Monday, Aug. 10.
