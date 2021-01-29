Five Wood River seniors were honored on Monday night—Jan. 25—on their home floor at Wood River High School, with parents and loved ones finally allowed to sit in the stands and cheer on the Lady Wolverines basketball team.
Up until now, COVID-19 has not allowed family and fans in the stands for the shortened 2021 season. On Monday, though, family of the seniors were finally able to attend, and they made their mark with constant loud cheers and encouragement.
“Senior Night is always a tough game because there are so many emotions,” WRHS head coach Kelsey Barg said. “Plus, it’s kind of weird to have a cheering crowd this year.”
Families of seniors Lily Hogan, Paige Madsen, Sydney Smith, Sayler Peavey and Irene Vargas were in attendance for the pre-game festivities. All five seniors practiced social distancing, but were honored with flowers, giftbags and a slideshow giving those in attendance a sense of who these girls are outside the gym.
“These seniors—I’ve coached them since they were freshmen, and we have played a lot of ball games together,” Barg added. “As a coach, a piece of my heart will always be with that first team that I coached through their years of high school. It has been so much fun to watch them grow and become beautiful human beings. Each one of them is so different and it makes for a good time on and off the court.”
As for the game itself, the visiting Kimberly Bulldogs were too polished for the Wolverines, and took the victory, 66-34.
All five seniors got the call in the starting lineup for Wood River.
Peavey led the Wolverines (0-9 overall, 0-5 Great Basin 7 Conference) with 12 points and five rebounds in her final home game. She also had two assists, two steals and one block. Peavey was also 6-for-9 from the free throw line.
Madsen finished with four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Hogan finished with three points and six rebounds.
Vargas went scoreless, but she had one assist in the game.
Smith had one steal.
Junior Olivia Adams helped her senior teammates by contributing a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had one steal and one assist.
For the Bulldogs (7-7, 4-2 Sawtooth Central Conference), junior Reece Garey led with a game-high 19 points and three assists. She also had two rebounds.
Sophomore Mekell Wright added in 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kelsy Stanger added 10 points and eight rebounds after coming off the bench. She was also 4-for-7 at the charity stripe.
“After a tough loss for their Senior Night, I told them how proud I am of them because when the season began, we had a delayed start and season games weren’t promised,” Barg said. “They showed up, they worked hard and never missed practices. They brought the heart and their leadership to the court. They were the five that stuck it out and that proves that they are ready for whatever their life will throw at them.”
The Bulldogs and Wolverines scrapped on the boards all night as Kimberly narrowly held an advantage in rebounds, 31-30.
Both teams had six steals each on defense, and the Bulldogs had an 11-7 advantage in the assist category.
Minico 73, Wood River 27
Wood River had another Great Basin 7 game while on the road against the Minico Spartans (8-12, 5-6 league) on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Sophomore Kacie Flolo led the Wolverines with seven points.
Minico freshman Carlie Latta led all players with 22 points and freshman Kendalyn Anderson had 17. Wood River played Canyon Ridge and Minico played Mountain Home on Thursday.
Mountain Home 80, Wood River 31
The Wolverines were at home against the Mountain Home Tigers on Jan. 22 for a Great Basin 7 game.
Peavey led the Wolverines with 13 points.
Sophomore Madi Keener had 21 points and junior Sadie Drake had 16 for the Tigers (15-4, 8-2 league).
After Wood River’s game at Canyon Ridge to finish off the regular season—Wednesday, Jan. 27—the Wolverines will then turn their attention to the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament. The postseason tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 3, with the higher team hosting. The final standings are yet to be determined.
