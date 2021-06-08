The Great Basin All-Conference Baseball Team was announced on Monday with Wood River High School senior Ethan Shoemaker named to the First Team as an outfielder.
In 2021, Shoemaker had a .381 batting average and 32 hits for WRHS (11-15-1).
Aside from Shoemaker, there were five more Wolverines who received GBC postseason awards. Sophomore Brock Burrell (.385 BA), junior Hunter Thompson (.351) and senior Boone Scherer (.358) were all named to the Second Team. Junior Dylan Mills (.306) and sophomore Eric Parris (.322) were named as honorable mentions.
Twin Falls received two major awards as Tim Stadelmeier was named Coach of the Year and Tyler Horner was named Player of the Year. Pitcher of the Year went to Ian Hughes of Canyon Ridge.
