With all the COVID-caused uncertainty surrounding the 2020 prep football season, Wood River High School football players and coaches are keeping a stiff upper lip.
“It’s been very challenging for the kids,” said second-year head coach Shane Carden on Monday. “We have to fully prepare like we’re going to play, even though we might not know if we’re going to play until Wednesday or Thursday.
“But our kids have been awesome. They have been competing their butts off in practice. When we were forced into having Friday’s inter-squad game at the last minute, they owned it and played hard.
“We appreciate every single moment we’re out there together on the field. Hopefully we’ll play this week and have a chance to show what we can do on the field.”
The Wolverines may indeed get their chance Thursday, Sept. 3. They are scheduled to travel to Mountain Home for another league game, this one rescheduled from the original date of Friday to give organizers some leeway with the ever-changing COVID risk levels and the availability of officials.
Wood River’s “C Team” is set to play Thursday at 4 p.m. at Mountain Home, followed by the varsity teams at 7 p.m.
Mountain Home’s Elmore County as of Saturday was safe, like Blaine County, with a reading of 9.9 daily cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average. Blaine County’s number was a yellow 6.2, with 10.0 cases the benchmark for playing or not.
Last week’s Wolverine home games with “Great Basin 7” league foe Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls were canceled when Twin Falls County didn’t meet recent Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 safety guidelines established by the Blaine County School District as a competition baseline.
“The kids have been put in very hard situations,” said Carden. “Seniors really want to play their senior year.”
Wood River’s football turnout has been excellent, with 28 on varsity and another 31 on the “C Team” combining freshman and sophomores.
Having six sophomores on varsity is not something that happens every year for Wood River, especially when one is the starting quarterback and co-captain, Sawyer Grafft.
Grafft stepped in as quarterback during Wood River’s second game of the 1-7 season in 2019 and gained plenty of seasoning. He threw two touchdown passes and is expected to throw plenty this time around.
Another sophomore, Zack Dilworth, will play a role at cornerback, catching passes and on punt returns. “Zack runs routes well,” said Carden.
On offense, “we need to take care of the ball better,” said Carden, whose offense averaged only 10.0 points per game last fall while yielding 42.6 ppg. “As a whole we have to be able to weather the storm better and face adversity better.”
Wood River under returning defensive coordinator Dave Slotten will continue its philosophy of “defensive swarm,” Carden said. “We’ll go for the ball. As a team we’ll try to do the little things right and build into a whole mentality that way.”
Senior quarterback Matt Meyers will give the offense a different look when he enters the game. “Meyers will bring along an under-center, scrum-type offense,” said Carden.
Running backs include senior Ethan Shoemaker, who caught three TD passes last year and will also be a receiving target this fall, along with 2019 top scorer Eli Trevino and 6-2, 190-pound Minnesota transfer Casey Erickson.
If you notice Trevino changing his No. 34 jersey for a No. 68 shirt, that’s because he’ll be doubling his Wolverine contributions on the offensive line and occasionally at monster.
Perhaps the biggest progress from his sophomore to junior year has been shown by junior Asher Stern, a running back and punter. “Asher’s attitude has been awesome,” said Carden.
The offensive line from left to right features senior Tuffer Manning, junior Luke Marlow, senior center Isaac Kolman, Trevino and senior tackle Jesus Sandoval.
Nose guard Drake Humphreys, a senior, is expected to anchor a defensive line with linemen like Sandoval, Kaiden Cross and Micah Shupe. The monster crew includes middle linebacker Manning, Trevino, McCade Parke and Erickson.
In the secondary are safeties Shoemaker and Jacob Russell, along with Dilworth and senior Gianpierre Fajardo on the corners. Senior Victor Solis, Wood River’s “energy guy,” will try to get things started with kickoff returns.
Thursday’s game will be no picnic for Hailey if it’s played.
Mountain Home blasted visiting Burley 58-38 last Friday in a “Great Basin 7” opener. Last year, Wood River lost 24-7 at Mountain Home. In 2018, host Wood River lost to Mountain Home 19-15 in the first football meeting between the two schools in 14 years.
The two programs have met 15 times since 1968, Mountain Home holding a 12-3 advantage and 296-178 scoring edge. Wood River last won over Mountain Home in 1975, 10-7 in Hailey.
In other season-opening grid games last Friday on a busy night all over Idaho:
Vallivue of Caldwell won 21-20 at home over Twin Falls; Gooding prevailed 22-20 at Jerome; Kimberly snagged a 30-26 home win over Snake River; Weiser was a 41-7 home winner over Buhl; Skyline of Idaho Falls blanked host Minico 33-0; and North Fremont won at Ashton 44-20 over Filer.
Here are team rosters. Position symbols are Offensive/Defensive Lines (OL/DL), Running Back (RB), Defensive Back (DB), Quarterback (QB), Linebacker (LB), Wide Receiver (WR), Punter (P):
VARSITY
Head coach and Offensive Coordinator—Shane Carden (2nd year).
Assistant Offensive Coordinator—Alec Nordsieck.
Assistant varsity coaches—Defensive coordinator Dave Slotten; Zeek Herron (DL); Matt Nelson (Monsters); Alec Nordsieck (RB); Derek Agnew (DB); Todd Hunter (WR); Chance Hansen (OL); Josh Jahnke (LB).
Head “C Team” coach—Todd Hunter.
Equipment/Video—Scott Manning.
Captains (7)—Casey Erickson, Sawyer Grafft, Tuffer Manning, Matt Meyers, Andres Salamanca, Asher Stern, Victor Solis.
Seniors (11)—John Chen (WR/LB), Gianpierre Fajardo (WR/DB), Eli Fuller (WR/LB), Drake Humphreys (OL/DL), Isaac Kolman (OL/LB), Tuffer Manning (OL/LB), Matt Meyers (QB/LB), Jesus Sandoval (OL/DL), Ethan Shoemaker (WR/LB), Victor Solis (WR/DB/Kickoff Retur), Eli Trevino (RB/OL/LB).
Juniors (10)—Arturo Chavez (WR/DB), Yaminson De La Cruz (OL/DL), Casey Erickson (RB/LB), William Garlick (WR/DB), Luke Marlow (OL/LB), McCade Parke (WR/LB), Jacob Russell (WR/DB), Andres Salamanca (WR/LB), Walker Spoor (WR/DB), Asher Stern (RB/LB/P).
Sophomores (6)—Oscar Cisneros (OL/DL), Kaiden Cross (OL/DL), Zack Dilworth (WR/DB/Punt Return), Sawyer Grafft (QB/DB), T.J. McLean (OL/DL), Micah Shupe (OL/DL).
FROSH/JV
Sophomores (12)—Max Jenson, Terrik Lloyd, Gabe Garlick, Rabbit Buxton, Kyle Funk, Jack Herlinger, Zeke Agnew, Marcus Hinojoza, Joseph Melgar, Hector Garcia, Emilio Loya, Olin Patterson.
Freshmen (19)—A.J. Brown, Liam Inman, Jacob Uhrig, Gavin Hunter, Caleb Allen, Kyle Ipsen, Charlie Roberts, Caleb Hothem, Hayden Sisk, Max Kopplin, Judas Johnson, Ethan Desler, Max Meucci, Carson Flora, Keenan Hodges, Andrew Lago, Jonathan Zavala, Nic Rubenstein, Gio Smithmason.
