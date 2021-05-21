The Wood River varsity club lacrosse team closed out its season with a 12-11 victory over Kimberly on May 12.
At halftime, the Warriors honored their two seniors, Colby Speth and Deke Burrell, who were playing their final game in green and white. The Warriors ended the 2021 campaign with a 3-5 record; however, they won two of their last three games of the season.
Wood River led the entire game, but was unable to go on a scoring run and truly break away from Kimberly. Despite outshooting the visiting Kimberly team 53-29, the Warriors had a hard time pulling away.
Leading the way offensively for Wood River was freshman Corwith Simmers with six goals and five assists while sophomore Dane Malko chipped in three goals. Adding one goal each were Speth and Burrell, and junior Forest McKinney.
The Warriors also saw strong two-way midfield play from junior Ben Colbeck (three faceoff wins and five ground balls) as well as sophomores Zack Benson (five ground balls) and Jake Nicoliasons (three ground balls), and great performances from freshmen Gavin Hunter, Dawson Speth, Nic Rubenstein and Hunter McLaren.
The Warriors received stellar defensive play from sophomores Olin Patterson (five ground balls), Brett Henderson (one ground ball) and Jack Herlinger along with freshman Hayden Sisk (two ground balls).
Sophomore goalies Lucas Smith and Nate Dabney split time in the net and each had nine saves. Dabney, who played the second half, made the save of the game with one minute left to preserve the Warrior’s one-goal margin.
