The Wood River High School varsity boys and girls tennis team continued its prominence for the 2021 season, dominating the Jerome Tigers on Tuesday in Jerome, 11-2.
Gus Sabina remained undefeated on the year by taking down Michael Lloyd, 6-2, 6-1, in the boys No. 1 singles match. Meg Keating also notched the win as the No. 1 girls’ singles player for WRHS. Keating beat Natalia Licano with ease, 6-0, 6-0.
Jessica Popke of Wood River beat Gabby Lopez in the No. 2 girls’ singles match, 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 1 boys’ doubles team of Jake Simon and John Chen also had an easy win over Gabe Smith and Luis Quiterio, 6-0, 6-0. Wood River’s Garin Beste and Simon Weekes defeated Jerome’s Colton Anderson and Isaiah Steele for the No. 2 boys doubles match.
The No. 1 girls double team of Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts beat Miriam Villa and Ariela Morfin, 6-0, 6-0.
Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow won as the No. 2 girls’ doubles team for WRHS. They beat Alli Bakes and Leah Houston, 6-1, 6-0. In the mixed doubles matches, No. 1 team of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy defeated Blake Poulsen and Kaydence Poulsen, 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 2 mixed doubles match, WRHS’ Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton defeated Jerome’s Tyler Lamm and Hallie Ellis, 6-2, 6-1.
Rounding out the match for WRHS was Cody McKinnon, who won in the No. 3 boys’ singles match. McKinnon defeated Jerome’s Porter Prescott, 6-0, 6-0. For the No. 3 girls singles, Maddox Nickum defeated Bryleigh Merritt, 6-0, 6-0.
The lone victory for Jerome came when No. 2 boys’ singles player Collin Magalogo defeated Wood River’s Trent Baker, 6-2, 6-3.
Next up for Wood River’s tennis team is an away match at Twin Falls on Tuesday, April 13.
