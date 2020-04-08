Record-smashing Wood River High senior guard Johnny Radford has made the All-Idaho 4A boys’ basketball first team in voting hosted by the Idaho Statesman newspaper.
Radford was one of 10 players chosen by coaches of the Idaho High School Activities Association classification and announced in the April 2 issue of the Boise newspaper.
The son of Wood River coach John Radford wrapped up his three-year varsity career with 35 points in a 64-53 Great Basin Conference tournament loss to host Pocatello on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
A 6-0 guard, Radford broke his own record with 51 points in Wood River’s 78-75 upset overtime tournament win at favored Burley Feb. 11. He shot 56% for the season from inside-the-arc, 36% outside.
College of Idaho-bound Radford ended his 69-game Wood River career with a school record 1,393 points (20.2 ppg).
Radford (27.1 ppg, 34.0 ppg conference tournament) finished with 597 points this season, breaking Jaques’ school record of 572 points in 1988.
His accurate free throw shooting helped Wood River improve to 74% from the free throw line. Amazingly, Radford missed only 14 free throws in 22 games, shooting 139-for-153 (90.8%) at the line for another school record.
Radford, with a record 58 3-pointers, helped Wood River (152) break the single-season school mark of 123 3-pointers set by the 2017 Hailey hoops squad. For his career, Radford buried a record 169 3-pointers.
The Wolverines finished 11-13 overall, close to a rarely-achieved .500 or better record for a Hailey hoops squad. Radford scored 20 or more points in 17 of his 22 games, and 30 or more in seven of his games.
Last November, Radford signed a letter of intent to play collegiately as a scholarship player at the College of Idaho.
He committed to play for Coyotes’ men’s basketball coach Colby Blaine. Blaine is a 2005 Boise High graduate and 2009 University of Montana Western bachelor’s grad.
Blaine (62-9 two seasons) guided the 2019-20 Coyotes to a 31-3 record tying the school’s single-season win mark.
A Final Four finisher last year, College of Idaho took the No. 1 rank into the 29th annual, 32-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) tourney after winning its third straight Cascade Conference tourney title—the first CCC three-peat for the school since 1986.
College of Idaho (79.4 ppg) won its first tournament game March 11 at Sioux Falls, S.D. and extended its winning streak to 25 games before the rest of the NAIA Division 2 tournament was canceled by COVID-19 health concerns.
The Caldwell school had been seeking its first NAIA Division 2 national title since Hall of Famer Marty Holly (423-156) was coaching in 1996.
Next season, the NAIA will combine its Division 1 and Division 2 schools and hold a 64-team tournament, starting with four teams at 16 host sites and ending with the 16-team NAIA finals at Kansas City.
All-Idaho “Player of the Year” was 6-7 senior center Ty Hyde of Preston (18.1 ppg, 8.2 rebounds). “Coach of the Year” was Tyler Jones of Preston, who guided the Indians to their fourth State 4A tournament title in five years.
Joining Radford on the first team were College of Idaho commit Tyler Robinette of Middleton (16.7 ppg, 8.9 rebounds), senior Luke Smellie of Preston and Burley’s record-setting senior Jace Whiting (24.4 ppg, 6.3 rebounds), who has signed with Boise State.
Second teamers were senior Kasen Carpenter of Minico (15.8 ppg, 7.2 rebounds), senior Isaac Brown of Pocatello (16.0 ppg), senior Keynion Clark of Idaho Falls (19.0 ppg, 9.6 rebounds), junior Sean Austin of Kuna (16.9 ppg) and junior Benny Kitchel of Moscow.
