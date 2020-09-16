19-10-02 WR Homecoming parade 10 Roland.jpg (copy)

Usually homecoming is celebrated with a parade through Hailey and other festivities, as seen here from the 2019 Homecoming Parade.

With looming dangers due to the COVID-19, Wood River High School’s homecoming festivities have been postponed indefinitely, according to a press release from Athletic Director Kevin Stilling.

The football game that was to accompany the classic fall celebration, however, will remain scheduled.

Wood River kicks off against Minico at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field.

“We appreciate our students working through our school and athletic protocols so that we can move more quickly toward a homecoming celebration,” Stilling said. “We are extremely encouraged by our first week back with student compliance with our policies.”

Stilling added that the school looks forward to a time when they can bring the current and past WRHS community together to celebrate.

