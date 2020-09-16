The Wood River High School girls swimming team took first-place in Twin Falls on Saturday when the Wolverines competed in an Idaho High School Activities Association six-team meet at the Twin Falls City Pool.
Wood River scored 145 points among four other teams.
Burley scored 102 for second place, Minico came in third with 92 points, Declo scored 74 for fourth and Canyon Ridge came in fifth with 36.
The team of Brenann O’Leary, Olivia Adams, Sydney Smith and Bridget Evans won the girls’ 200 yard medley relay with a time of two minutes, 11.83 seconds.
In the girls 400 freestyle relay, O’Leary, Evans, Dana Kriesien and Charlotte Loomis came in first with 4:18.20.
With the addition of Maddox Nickum, Kriesien, Smith and Loomis won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.41.
Overall, Loomis starred for Wood River. She also took first in the 200 intermediate (2:28.39) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.64).
O’Leary took second in the grueling 500 freestyle race with 6:27.57.
Evans excelled in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish with 29.86 seconds.
As for the boys, they took fourth overall as a team with 42 points. Minico took first with 133 points.
Top finishers for the boys were the team of Dylan Smith, Michael Hurd, Ethan Hansen and Guilherme DaSilva in the 200 medley relay when they took third-place with 2:09.10.
That same team took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with 1:53.33.
The next meet for Wood River is Sept. 19, which is scheduled at Rupert’s pool.
