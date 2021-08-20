With last season washed out by the global pandemic, the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team is ready to move into a new era.
As former head coach Tanner Riley stepped down, new coach Vicki Foster will cradle her team to make sure the Lady Wolverines are not only on the same page to bring in wins, but also to build comradery that will last a lifetime.
“I’ve known the girls for a while, but haven’t coached some of them,” Foster said.
Foster coached some of the players while she was the Wood River Middle School girls soccer coach.
Foster added that a big part of the focus for 2021 is letting the team gel together. The WRHS team took a day from practicing last week for a team trip to Stanley and Alturas Lake for team bonding and relaxation.
“Amazing things can happen when everyone gets along and works together,” Foster said. “We’re going to work on passes instead of feeding forwards all game long. We’ll work on some sophisticated play and smarter soccer. These girls can do that. They have a good vision.”
This year’s team also lost a big bulk of its seniors leaving only three leftover this season. Channing Curci, Maile Dorland and last year’s leading scorer Zoe Bacca. Bacca was the lone WRHS player who was selected to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference Second Team last year. Bacca led the Lady Wolverines with eight goals in only seven games.
“She’s a superstar,” Foster said.
Even with only three seniors, there is depth to the roster. There are eight juniors and five sophomores with interchangeable positions.
Junior Drew Willett will also be a major force, as she had four goals last season. Josie Gilman and Jasmine Santacruz will also help the junior class stay on top of the pitch for Wood River, adding to the team’s strength with passing and eagerness.
“Jasmine is amazing, she’s a highlight reel,” Foster said. “She’s the backbone to the team.”
Wood River ended last season with a 3-4 overall record (2-0 in the GB7). They begin the year at home this Saturday, Aug. 21 when the Lady Wolverines welcome Caldwell. The game begins at 10 a.m.
