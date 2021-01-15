The Wood River High School girls’ basketball team had a tough go on the road at Twin Falls High School on Tuesday night, where the Bruins handed the Lady Wolverines a 63-30 road loss.
In a Great Basin 7 Conference showdown, junior Keeli Peterson had 25 points for the Bruins. Senior Brinley Iverson followed that up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Lily Hogan led Wood River with nine points and six rebounds. Senior Sayler Peavey finished with eight. Olivia Adams had six points and Kacie Flolo had four points.
Despite the lopsided game, Wood River won the rebounding battle, 24-21.
