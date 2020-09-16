Wood River 8, Burley 27
Wood River 0 8 0 0 8
Burley 7 7 13 0 27
1st half
Burley—McCray Mort, 66-yard run (Miguel Ruiz kick); 7:06 1st quarter (7-0 B).
Burley—Ramsey Trevino, 3-yard run (Miguel Ruiz kick); 8:36 2nd quarter (14-0 B).
Wood River—Casey Erickson, 14-yard run (Ethan Shoemaker, pass from Sawyer Grafft; 0:52 2nd quarter (14-8 B).
2nd half
Burley—Prestyn Ramos, 29-yard pass from Treven Fenstermaker (run failed); 10:03 3rd quarter (20-8 B).
Burley—Justin Mathis, 3-yard run (Miguel Ruiz kick); 2:29 3rd quarter (27-8 B).
KEY STATS.................. ...................WRHS........................ BURLEY
Offensive plays................................ 57........................................... 62
Time of possession..................... 21:45.................................. 26:15
1st downs, rush................................ 8............................................ 11
1st downs, pass............................... 3............................................... 1
1st downs, penalty.......................... 0............................................... 2
1st downs, total.............................. 11........................................... 14
Rushes, yards............................. 23, 144............................ 43, 294
Yards per carry................................ 6.3......................................... 6.8
Fumbles lost..................................... 0............................................... 0
Completions, passes................... 8, 20.................................... 5, 11
Completion percentage.............. 40%...................................... 45%
Passing yards................................... 87........................................... 65
Yards per completion.................. 12.4..................................... 13.0
Intercepted by................................... 0............................................... 0
Sacks by, yards.............................. 0, 0..................................... 5, 43
Returns, yards............................... 5, 98.................................... 2, 19
Total yards gained......................... 286....................................... 378
Third down efficiency................. 1 for 8............................. 6 for 11
Fourth down efficiency.............. 2 for 4................................ 3 for 3
Penalties, yards............................ 5, 52................................. 10, 75
Punts, yardage............................. 4, 117................................... 2, 82
Yards per punt............................... 29.3..................................... 41.0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Wood River
Rushing—Casey Erickson 15-115, 6 1sts, 1 TD; Andres Salamanca 1-20, 1 1st; Gianpierre Fajardo 3-10; Asher Stern 2-0; Sawyer Grafft 2, -1, 1 1st.
Passing—Sawyer Grafft 8-19, 87 yards, 3 1sts, 1 conv.; Andres Salamanca 0-1.
Receiving—Zack Dilworth 5-76, 3 1sts; Ethan Shoemaker 2-11, 1 conv.; Casey Erickson 1-0.
Kickoff returns—Zack Dilworth 2-40; Ethan Shoemaker 3-58.
All-purpose yardage—Zack Dilworth 116, Casey Erickson 115.
Tackles (50)—Jacob Russel 9, Casey Erickson 7, Eli Trevino 7, Tuffer Manning 6, Kaiden Cross 4, McCade Parke 3, Ethan Shoemaker 3, Gianpierre Fajardo 2, Andres Salamanca 2, Matt Meyers 2, Asher Stern 1, Jesus Sandoval 1, William Garlick 1, Zack Dilworth 1, T.J. McLean 1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—Burley
Rushing—McCray Mort 6-85, 1 1st, 1 TD; Ramsey Trevino 11-61, 1 1st, 1 TD; Judson Mathis 6-41, 2 1sts, 1 TD; Treven Fenstermaker 4-38, 1 1st; Slayder Watterson 4-35. 2 1sts; Prestyn Ramos 9-22, 3 1sts; Colin Roberts 2-9, 1 1st; Gabriel Garcia 1-3.
Passing—Treven Fenstermaker 5-8, 65 yards, 1 1st, 1 TD; Slayder Watterson 0-3.
Receiving—Prestyn Ramos 1-29, 1 TD; McCray Mort 3-20; Breyden Fairchild 1-16, 1 1st.
Kickoff returns—Judson Mathis 1-16; Jake Bracken 1-3.
All-purpose yardage—McCray Mort 105, Treven Fenstermaker 103.
Sacks (5)—Judson Mathis 1-10; Tyras Robbins and Kevin Hernandez 1-10; Ramsey Trevino 1-9; Kevin Hernandez 1-8; Austin Ochoa, Kevin Hernandez and Christian Bautista 1-6.
Tackles leaders—McCray Mort 5, Judson Mathis 5, Prestyn Ramos 4, Kevin Hernandez 4, Bailee Garza 4, Austin Ochoa 4, Saul Tovar 4, Ramsey Trevino 4, Nathan Patterson 3, Jake Bracken 3, Isaiah Sanchez 2, Gabriel Garcia 2, Slayder Watterson 2.
