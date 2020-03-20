The Wood River High School Culinary Arts team featuring, from left, Sandra Martinez, Jaki Tellez and Danielle Nelson, captured the 4th District FCCLA cooking competition Feb. 11 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Wood River took the top gold among students from five other district schools. They qualified for the 25-school State Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition April 8-10 in Boise. Nelson and Tellez also competed for Wood River last year on the 2019 Wolverine team that won the district and state competitions, their teacher Joyce Pratt added.
