The Wood River High School boys’ basketball team suffered a pair of defeats earlier this week and last week.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Burley Bobcats beat Wood River, 62-36, in a Great Basin 7 Conference matchup.
Burley (5-9, 5-2 league) held a 38-14 halftime advantage and never let up. Burley junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
On Jan. 20, the Kimberly Bulldogs (4-8, 2-1 Sawtooth Central Conference) welcomed the Wolverines and gave WRHS a 52-36 loss.
Sophomore Mosi Slotten led the Wolverines (1-9 overall, 0-7 league).
Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair was the top scorer for the game with 15 points.
Wood River will be at home for another Great Basin 7 Conference game against the visiting Twin Falls Bruins (7-8, 4-3 league) tonight, Friday, Jan. 29 with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
The game will be livestreamed via Facebook Live on the WRHS Facebook page as well as the NFHS Network.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, WRHS will hold its Senior Night for the boys’ team. The Wolverines will play the Burley Bobcats one more time. Family and loved ones will be permitted in the WRHS gymnasium while observing COVID-19 policies. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be encouraged.
