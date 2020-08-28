Seeking its fifth consecutive season of 10 wins or more, the Wood River High boys’ varsity soccer team opens its 16-game campaign Saturday, Aug. 29 with a 7 p.m. home non-league game against Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats, at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
Admission will be limited to those spectators with tickets that have been distributed in advance to the teams’ players. The boys’ junior varsity game between the two teams is 11 a.m. Saturday on the same field, with similar protocol.
Wood River boys’ varsity soccer teams boast a 37-20-5 record in the 62 games played between the two teams since 1983, and are unbeaten in the last eight meetings since 2008.
Last year’s meeting ended in a 1-1 tie. SVCS last beat Wood River 3-1 in 2007, but the Cutthroats are the two-time defending State 3A tournament champions. The two teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 19 in Sun Valley.
Twelfth-year Wood River coach Luis Monjaras (132-57-22, .626 winning percentage) is coming off a 12-5-3 season. He has welcomed 24 to varsity including 14 seniors. Major losses to graduation were seniors Rafael Muñiz (17 goals) and Edgar Salamanca (13).
Monjaras said, “We had a great turnout despite all circumstances around us. We 50-plus kids come to tryouts, but lost a few for whatever reasons. The future of our program looks promising and strong for years to come.
“On varsity we have a fast and talented group that keeps improving every day. The players are all hungry to play their first contest and see how we fare against our opponents. Our whole varsity squad is solid and very balanced from defense to offense.
“Leaders this year are Atzel Jimenez (goalkeeper), Jimmy Avila (on defense), Heron Barriga (midfield) and Isaac Esparza (forward). These boys have a big task. They will help our coaching staff keep players motivated during these weird and unexpected day-to-day COVID changes.”
This year’s rosters follow. Abbreviations are forward (F), midfielder (M), defense (D) and goalkeeper (GK):
BOYS’ VARSITY
Head coach—Luis Monjaras (12th year, 132-57-22, seven state tournament appearances, 3rd State 4A 2012, 2nd State 4A 2013, 1st State 4A 2017).
Assistant coaches—Juan Salamanca (head JV coach), Luis Valladares, Jon Piggins.
Seniors (14)—Isaac Esparza (F), Atzel Jimenez (GK), Roberto Magaña (M), Jaime Avila (D), Luis Cordova (D), Ben Goitiandia (M/D), Bryan Flores (F), Jacob Ramirez (F), Daniel Reyes (M), Joe Goitiandia (D), Armando Hurtado (D), Bryan Ramirez (F), Eduardo Lopez (F), Bryan Hernandez (D).
Juniors (8)—Heron Barriga (MF), Brian Hernandez (GK), Chris Crespo (D/M), Fernando Reyes (D/M), Ramiro Hurtado (M/F), Froilan Enriquez (M), Luis Armenta (M/D), Johan Bravo (M/F).
Sophomores (1)—Juan Ortiz (D).
Freshmen (1)—Conrad Foster (D).
Sliders (5)—Bryan Marroquin (F), Brandon Marroquin (F), Owen Stouffer (D/M), Satya Redman (M), Gunner Kimball (F).
BOYS’ JUNIOR VARSITY
Juniors (1)—Ken Blas.
Sophomores (9)—Bryan Hernandez (GK), Owen Stouffer, Bryan Marroquin, Elias Reyes, Franz Soto, Erik Ortiz, Leonardo Garcia, Omar Perez, Dylan Perez.
Freshmen (18)—Edgar Enriquez, Conrad Foster, Gunnar Kimball, Brandon Marroquin, Roberto Estrada, Satya Redman, Bryan Virgen, Anghelo Gonzalez, Santana Ubence, Ivan Rodriquez, Cody McKinnon, Angel Cahuana, Emmanuel Escobar, Garren Beste, Kyle Miller (GK), Michael Macha, Esteban Murillo, Alexis Patlan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In