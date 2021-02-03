With both their head coach and a key starter out under COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the cards were stacked against the Wood River High School boys’ basketball team on Friday night, Jan. 29, but the Wolverines didn’t let up and gave Twin Falls all they could handle.
The Wolverines fought with heart, but the visiting Bruins’ size and deep bench ultimately won out, 45-34, in a Great Basin 7 matchup.
Twin Falls senior Mason Swafford led all scorers with 13 points in this low-scoring affair.
Coaching from his house and watching the game on the NFHS Network, head coach Eli Stein was impressed with the grit his boys displayed.
Assistant coach Mike O’Leary and WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling filled in for Stein in-game, but Stein was able to give his team pointers via Facetime during the halftime break in the WRHS locker room.
“It was different,” Stein said about coaching from home. “I would say it’s tough because I wanted to support my guys and help them through it as much as possible. I thought Mike did an awesome job.”
Sophomore Korbin Heitzman led the Wolverines with nine points and added six rebounds.
Playing inspired basketball in the first quarter, the Wolverines (1-10, 0-7 Great Basin 7 Conference) jumped out to an early 9-4 lead at the end of the first frame, as the Bruins (9-8, 6-3 league) took WRHS lightly.
“We played really better than our last two outings,” Stein said. “We’re still figuring out how to win and build from it. We’ve got to put together longer stretches of good basketball.”
Freshman Cooper Fife showed toughness going against a slew of Twin Falls guards. Fife finished with six points while going 3-for-3 at the free throw line.
Sophomore Mosi Slotten (8 points, 7 rebounds), senior Isaac Esparza (6 points, 3 steals) and sophomore Dane Malko (3 points, 6 rebounds) all battled tough against a Twin Falls team that showcased five players 6’2” or taller.
Twin Falls tallest player—sophomore Zach Ball, who stands at 6’6”—scored only four points and grabbed two rebounds.
“I thought Cooper [Fife] played well,” Stein said. “Isaac [Esparza] played well. Tyler [Petersen] did his thing. We shared the ball and followed the game plan. We had some looks that didn’t go our way.”
Along with the absence of Stein, Wood River was also without senior Carter Gil, who has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat for the Wolverines.
At halftime, Twin Falls held a narrow 19-16 lead, but the Bruins began to slowly drift ahead in the third quarter.
Going 14 players deep, the Bruins were able to substitute a multitude of players while alternating from a slow-paced half-court offense and defense to a full-court pressure defense and fast-break offense.
The constant change of pace made it hard for the Wolverines to make a comeback despite controlling the rebounding category, 29-23.
The Wolverines turned the ball over 15 times—eight in the second half—with the Bruins grabbing 10 steals.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball down the stretch,” Stein said. “And we have to make layups. They had a lot more fresh guys.”
As a team, Wood River shot 8-for-10 from the free throw line, but the Bruins went 15-for-16.
There was also talking going back and forth between Twin Falls head coach James Glenn and the officials. During one play in the third quarter, Twin Falls junior Hollis Dickerson was called for a charge, much to the dismay of Glenn, who thought the call should have been a blocking call instead.
The constant chatter to one of the officials caused Glenn to receive a technical foul.
WRHS plays at Canyon Ridge next
Because of quarantine protocol, both Stein and Gil were not allowed at Senior Night against Burley on Tuesday and will not be allowed at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
“He’s a great kid and wants to play and feels terribly,” Stein said. “That was a tough phone call to make because it’s his last home game.”
The Wolverines will turn their attention to Canyon Ridge on Thursday when they travel to Twin Falls for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
The Wolverines wrap up their season with a group of away games.
WRHS will play Twin Falls once more on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Twin Falls at 2:30 p.m.
The Wolverines also travel to Mountain Home on Monday, Feb. 8, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Then WRHS wraps up the 2021 season with back-to-back away games with a visit to Jerome on Thursday, Feb. 11, and against Filer on Friday, Feb. 12.
All games will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
