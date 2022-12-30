Next week will be busy for Wood River boys’ and girls’ basketball teams returning to post-holiday action.
The Wolverine boys play at Kimberly Tuesday, and Hailey girls go to Buhl. Next Thursday, the girls host Kimberly.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, it’s a full day of matinee roundball as Caldwell visits Hailey. The girls’ varsity goes at 3:30 p.m. and boys’ varsity 5 p.m., preceded by freshmen and JV games.
