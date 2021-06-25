It was one step forward and one step back for the Wood River American Legion “A” Wranglers on Wednesday night at Hailey’s Founders Baseball Field when they split with the Buhl Tribe in the first official doubleheader of summer.
In Game 1, Wood River did what it wanted to at the plate. The Wranglers jumped out to a 5-1 lead by the third inning and then proceeded to pour on seven runs in the fifth to end it early 12-1.
While the bats were hot in the first game, they cooled down quickly like the evening sun in Game 2. Wood River couldn’t get much going offensively and Buhl capitalized and took the win, 12-6.
“I think we kind of underestimated them in the second game,” Wranglers head coach Jay Moeller said. “We hit a lot of hard balls right at [Buhl]. If those fall for us, then the second game looks a lot different.”
In Game 1, Ashton Tanner got the win on the mound for Wood River by going five innings and giving up five hits, but allowing only one run. He also struck out one Buhl batter.
Hunter Thompson (3-for-4, one run, four RBIs), Rabbit Buxton (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) and Ethan Shoemaker (1-for-2, two runs) led Wood River at the plate.
Boone Scherer went hitless, but managed to score one run and drive in two RBIs.
Wood River put up 10 hits and committed zero errors in the field while allowing Buhl only five hits. The Tribe committed three errors.
While it seemed like everything was going Wood River’s way in the opening game, the second game was the exact opposite. In Game 1, Wood River hit with ease. In Game 2, the team couldn’t buy a hit. In Game 1, Wood River used only one pitcher. In Game 2, they used six, with Scherer taking the loss.
Moeller used so many Wood River pitchers to help keep as many arms fresh for the following doubleheader against Twin Falls, which took place at Founders Field on Thursday, June 24. (The game took place after press time.)
According to American Legion pitching rules, when a pitcher throws 30 pitches, that player does not need rest for the next game starts. If a pitcher reaches 45 pitches, one rest day is required. At 60, the pitcher needs two days, at 80 three and at 105 four days rest of rest.
“We’re trying to balance winning now and thinking of games in the future,” Moeller said.
In Game 2, Thompson (0-for-2, one RBI), Buxton (1-for-3, one RBI), Taven Pucket (1-for-3, one RBI), Brock Burrell (2-for-3, one RBI) and Scherer (2-for-4, two runs) were the Wranglers’ leaders at the plate.
Wood River played the Twin Falls Cowboys for a doubleheader on Thursday at home. The Wranglers are home again on Monday, June 28, when they welcome Kimberly for another doubleheader. Games are at 4 and 6 p.m.
Wranglers go 2-2 in Pocatello Tournament
Wood River (9-6) traveled to Pocatello for the 2021 Wood Bat Classic presented by Pocatello Legion Baseball at Halliwell and Hawthorne parks from June 16-19.
In the process, Wood River went 2-2 over the weekend.
Once again, the Wranglers started out red-hot but cooled off by the end of the tournament. Wood River jumped out 2-0, then lost its two remaining games.
Up-and-comer Rabbit Buxton rose to the occasion in the opening game of the tournament when he hit a walk-off triple that scored Gabe Nilson for the winning run as Wood River beat Malad 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, Wood River trailed Malad 2-0, but Shoemaker opened the rally by reaching first on an error from Malad third baseman Stertson Hibley. Shoemaker would then score when Scherer crushed a triple of his own. Scherer would then easily score when Dylan Mills singled next.
Nilson then came on as a pinch runner for Mills. Moeller sent Nilson to steal second base and he was successful, putting him in scoring position. Two batters later, Buxton tripled to win the game.
Wood River had eight team hits against Malad. Team leaders at the plate were Scherer (2-for-3, one run, one RBI), Burrell (1-for-3, one RBI), Mills (1-for-3, one RBI), Tanner (1-for-3), Clayton Elsbree (1-for-3), Shoemaker (1-for-3) and Buxton (1-for-4).
In their second game against the Pocatello Rays, Wood River again came from behind to win, 11-10. Down 10-8 and entering the top of the seventh, Elsbree walked to open the inning. He would eventually come around and score when Shoemaker hit a triple. Shoemaker would score a couple batters later when Mills singled to tie the game. Mills would actually reach second on a wild throw.
Mills then performed some clever base running. With Tanner up to bat, Mills stole third base, then a few pitches later, he stole home to give Wood River the lead.
Against the Rays, Wood River’s leaders were Nilson (3-for-3, two runs, two RBIs), Buxton (2-for-4, two runs), Elsbree (2-for-3, three runs), Shoemaker (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI). Ozzie Scherer got the win by going 5 1/3 innings and striking out four.
Wood River then played a talented Hillcrest team and fell back down to earth. Hillcrest won, 12-1.
Entering tournament play, Wood River went 2-1 in pool play, good enough for the No. 7 seed in the Gold Division where the Wranglers faced the Pocatello Razorbacks. The Razorbacks outlasted the Wranglers and daylight as the game was called due to time, 8-6.
