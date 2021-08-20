The Wood River Mountain Bike Club will be competing in an open race this Saturday at Brundage Mountain in McCall. The varsity riders will go around the 4.57-mile course for 120 minutes.
This year’s team will be on the track for the first time in over a year, after last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19. However, according to head coach Joel Zellers, most of his riders kept riding last season and all the way through the summer for Sun Valley Devo.
The Wood River Mountain Bike program began in 2015 and, since then, Wood River has dominated the field, which has grown subsequently. Wood River has four state championships in a row (with the absence of last season).
“We have amazing riders and coaches,” Zellers said. “I have coaches that are pushing the kids daily. We expect a lot out of our riders this weekend.”
Zellers added that none of his riders tested positive for COVID-19 last year and have yet to test positive since.
Wood River will put together a team that is well above 50 riders with most of the team’s riders coming from Wood River High School. Middle schoolers all the way through high schoolers comprise the team while they compete in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling Association (IDICA).
Top riders for Wood River are sophomore Oliver Smith, who had a monster summer while riding for Sun Valley Devo. And keep an eye out for sophomores Dexter Morrison and Gavin Smart, as well as senior Hayden Wilson.
On the JV1 team, Zach Quesnel, Lucas Savage and Clayton Elsbree should make a constant push to get up to the varsity level this year.
