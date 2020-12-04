The Idaho High School Activities Association announced its All-State volleyball teams and three local players were recognized for their efforts in 2020.
Carey senior Kylie Wood was named to the IHSAA 1AD2 Second-Team for helping to lead the Carey Panthers to a 7-8 overall record.
Wood was named as the 1A Sawtooth Conference Defensive Player of the Year as she amassed 158 digs and 173 assists.
Her best game came against the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats on Oct. 22 where she had 22 digs and 21 assists in a 3-1 loss.
Sun Valley Community School senior Lola Street was named as an Honorable Mention.
Street helped lead the Cutthroats to a 7-4 record and their first state appearance in 19 years.
Street finished the year with 70 kills, 194 digs and 49 aces. Street’s best game came against Carey on Oct. 22 when she had 36 digs and 14 kills.
Wood River senior Samantha Chambers rounds out the local winners. She was named as an Honorable Mention
in 4A.
