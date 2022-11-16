Wood River sophomore Owen Walker was named to the Great Basin 7 All-Conference Golf Team.
Recognition is based upon scoring average for each tournament throughout the season when at least five or more GBC schools competed.
Walker was named to the second team.
Wolverines’ senior teammate Leo Molter was an honorable mention selection.
Twin Falls had three players on the first team, led by Derek Lekkerkerk.
The Bruins’ Ava Schroder led the girls’ first team.
GREAT BASIN 7 ALL-CONFERENCE
Lekkerkerk, Derek, Twin Falls HS
Payne, Tray, Twin Falls HS
Beem, Chase, Twin Falls HS
Parsons, Brock, Canyon Ridge HS
Walker, Owen, Wood River HS
Payne, Brody, Twin Falls HS
Adams, Boston, Canyon Ridge HS
Maughan, Ryan, Twin Falls HS
Molter, Leo, Wood River HS
Harper, Morgan, Jerome HS
Arrillaga, Pierce, Mountain Home HS
Schroeder, Ava, Twin Falls HS
Shockey, Allison, Minico HS
Pederson, Remi, Twin Falls HS
Ruffing, Adri, Mountain Home HS
Western, Hallie, Twin Falls HS
Bohrn, Cierra, Twin Falls HS
Klefforth, Julie, Mountain Home HS
Miller, Kate, Twin Falls HS
Peacock, Megan, Canyon Ridge HS
Burton, Cameron, Jerome HS
Sklavos, Carlie, Canyon Ridge HS
Fogleman, Courtney, Mountain Home HS
Feenstra, Hope, Mountain Home HS ￼
