After leading the Lady Wolverines to a 29-7 record, Wood River High School varsity volleyball coach Kristyn Rutland earned Great Basin 7 "Coach of the Year" honors when all-conference awards were released last week.
In her third year, Rutland has amassed a 61-26 overall coaching record.
"It was an amazing season and we are proud of what we accomplished," Rutland said. "I am grateful to be surrounded by other coaches who share the same passion for the game that I do and that also have the drive to build a program to be proud of. It is also a great honor to have coached such an amazing, dedicated and hard-working young group of ladies."
In all, seven WRHS players were named to the All-Conference first and second teams, with senior middle blocker Willa Laski and junior setter Samantha Chambers highlighting the first team.
A pair of defensive specialists and liberos in senior Charlotte Loomis and junior Sophia Vandenberg were named to the second team.
Laski and Loomis were also named to the All-Region first team and All-American Volleyball Coaches Association second team, all while maintaining 3.7 grade point averages.
Outside hitters junior Sidney Wilson and sophomore Kadance Jacobson earned honorable mention nods.
For the WRHS team awards, Laski won MVP and "Offensive Player of the Year". Junior Jette Ward won "Defensive Player of the Year" and Loomis won "Most Inspirational." Grendel Sprong received the coaches award.
The Lady Wolverines took second in the GB7 Conference Tournament after losing to eventual state champion Twin Falls. But, they beat Burley to punch their ticket to state, where Wood River received the No. 1 seed.
Wood River took home the third-place trophy at the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Volleyball Tournament in Post Falls, losing to Bonneville, 3-0.
Conference “Player of the Year” went to senior outside hitter Brenley Hansen of Twin Falls, who led the Lady Bruins to the IHSAA 4A State Championship for the first time in school history.
Along with WRHS, Twin Falls also had seven players receive postseason awards.
Junior Grendel Sprong was also named to the "Sportsman of the Year" list for Wood River.
Below is a full list of awards.
Great Basin 7 All-Conference Awards
Coach of the Year
Kristyn Rutland, Wood River
Player of the Year
Brenley Hansen, Twin Falls
First Team
Willa Laski, Wood River; Samantha Chambers, Wood River; Maddie Bland, Canyon Ridge; Kindal Holcomb, Twin Falls; Addison Fullmer, Twin Falls; Carlie Latta, Minico; Sydney Searle, Burley.
Second Team
Charlotte Loomis, Wood River; Sophia Vandenberg, Wood River; Kadence Boyd, Twin Falls; Cierra Bohrn, Twin Falls; Abby McClain, Canyon Ridge; Hailey Shirley, Burley; Lynzey Searle, Burley.
Honorable Mention
Halle Walker, Twin Falls; Addison Nielsen, Twin Falls; Jenna Oppedyk, Mountain Home; Erika Gonzalez, Jerome; Taylor Toral, Jerome; Jordann Noorlander, Canyon Ridge; Maddy Eggerth, Canyon Ridge; Livia Swenson, Minico; Megan Sanderson, Minico; Brynli Seely, Burley.
